Kenya in talks with Uganda over power purchase deal

By
Xinhua
-
0
Canola plants blossom in a field beneath electricity pylons, as South African utility Eskom experiences frequent power outages, near Cape Town, South Africa, September 8, 2022. REUTERS/Esa Alexander
Source: REUTERS/Esa Alexander

Kenya plans to sign a power purchase agreement with Uganda by the end of 2023.

Daniel Kiptoo, director-general of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority, told Xinhua in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, that Uganda will be in a position to sell affordable and reliable electricity when it commissions its hydroelectricity projects this year.

“We are in discussions with Uganda to sign an electricity agreement because it has a cheaper average cost of generation and this will help bring down the cost of Kenya’s electricity,” Kiptoo said.

Kiptoo said that both Kenya and Uganda are part of the Eastern Africa Power Pool that facilitates cross-border trade of electricity from surplus nations to deficit countries. Enditem

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here