Kenya in talks with Uganda over power purchase deal

Kenya plans to sign a power purchase agreement with Uganda by the end of 2023.

Daniel Kiptoo, director-general of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority, told Xinhua in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, that Uganda will be in a position to sell affordable and reliable electricity when it commissions its hydroelectricity projects this year.

“We are in discussions with Uganda to sign an electricity agreement because it has a cheaper average cost of generation and this will help bring down the cost of Kenya’s electricity,” Kiptoo said.

Kiptoo said that both Kenya and Uganda are part of the Eastern Africa Power Pool that facilitates cross-border trade of electricity from surplus nations to deficit countries. Enditem