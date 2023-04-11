Kenya inks deal with global research agency to promote agricultural productivity

Kenya’s Ministry of Agriculture on Tuesday announced a partnership with the Consultative Group for International Agricultural Research (CGIAR), a global research body, to boost food production through collaborative research.

Ministry of Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi said under the partnership, Kenyan and CGIAR researchers will identify current and future research needed to promote food security.

“The researchers will explore how research can effectively provide timely information to policy- and decision-makers with the aim of solving food insecurity challenges,” Linturi said during a food systems conference taking place in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.

He added that the partnership will aid in enhancing the interface between science and policy since Kenya and one of the CGIAR initiatives on National Policies and Strategies (NPS) will provide policy- and decision-makers with state-of-the-art guidelines.

Linturi observed that Kenya faces food and nutritional security challenges mainly due to declining productivity of agricultural land, high costs of agricultural inputs, and significant post-harvest losses.

He said inadequate access to financial and insurance services and low youth participation in agriculture are also some of the major problems undermining food production in the country.

The Kenyan official noted that the partnership with the CGIAR is geared at addressing the challenges through Kenya’s bottom-up economic transformation plan that prioritizes agriculture as a key pillar for development.

Linturi noted that the government recognizes that agriculture and micro, small and medium enterprises are key to the country’s economic recovery, and is committed to increasing investments in these sectors.

Appolinaire Djikeng, CGIAR senior director of Livestock-Based Systems and director general of Nairobi-based International Livestock Research Institute, said continued investments must be made in agricultural research and development and technological innovations to pave the way for programs and policies that are based on sound evidence.

He said the CGIAR will impact areas aligned with Kenya’s priorities and the UN Sustainable Development Goals by making innovations available to the end users, including farmers.

Delegates at the conference called on agricultural researchers to collaborate to uphold research ethics and the power of data while decrying low adaptation of technology and innovation in Kenya hence the need to align research work.