Kenya introduces taxes on food exports, imports to protect local farmers

Kenya has imposed levies on all food imports and exports as the East African country seeks to boost food security and protect local farmers.

Bruno Linyiru, director general of the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA), said in a notice on Tuesday that imports and exports will attract a customs tax of up to 2 percent of the total value.

The targeted food crops are cereals such as maize, rice, wheat, barley, sorghum and millet; legumes and pulses such as beans and green grams; and roots and tubers such as cassava and arrowroot, the foods consumed by the majority of Kenyans.

Kenya has been working to ramp up its production of cereals like maize through the provision of subsidized fertilizer, with the country producing 47.6 million 90-kg bags, up from 36.7 million bags in 2021.

The imposition of the taxes seeks to discourage exports of the produce to boost food sufficiency as well as protect local farmers by making imports expensive.