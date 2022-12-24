Kenya issues cholera alert ahead of festive season

Kenya has issued a cholera alert ahead of the upcoming festive season.

Susan Nakhumicha Wafula, cabinet secretary in the Ministry of Health, told journalists in Kenya’s capital Nairobi on Thursday that in order to mitigate the further spread of cholera cases and potential fatalities, Kenya has released and communicated a raft of measures to adhere to in order to keep the public safe during and beyond the festive period.’

“To limit the spread of cholera, all Kenyans are advised to use clean and safe drinking and cooking water,” Wafula said. Enditem