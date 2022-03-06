Kenya issues yellow fever outbreak alert in semi-arid counties

Kenya’s Ministry of Health on Saturday reported a yellow fever outbreak in the northern county of Isiolo while three patients had succumbed to the highly infectious viral disease.

Patrick Amoth, acting director-general for health in the Ministry of Health said in a statement issued in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital that so far fifteen people with yellow fever symptoms had been identified and the majority were young male adults.

According to Amoth, the first yellow fever case was detected on Jan. 12, while an alert had been issued in the country’s 47 devolved units to forestall rapid transmission of the vector-borne disease that is endemic in the tropics.

He said the Ministry of Health will soon deploy a rapid response team to the high-risk semi-arid counties, assess the magnitude of the outbreak, and initiate elaborate vector control measures.

In addition, yellow fever vaccination will be conducted in a dozen arid and semi-arid counties in northern Kenya, to tame the outbreak and avert a public health crisis, said Amoth.

The last indigenous cases of yellow fever were reported in Kenya occurred from mid-1992 through March 1993 in the south Kerio Valley. Enditem