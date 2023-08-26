Kenya kicks off digital mapping of agriculture service providers

Kenya on Friday kicked off the digital mapping and registration of all agriculture service providers in a bid to transform the sector and boost food security.

Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture and Livestock Development Mithika Linturi said the exercise targets agro-inputs dealers, aggregators, agriculture financiers, and extension service providers, following the successful conclusion of the registration of farmers.

“This exercise will map and register all value chain actors supporting our farmers, including agro-inputs dealers, aggregators, and extension service providers,” he said in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.

He said the digital mapping and registration will involve some 17,096 young enumerators across the country, who will work for six to 12 months.

Linturi added that some 4.2 million crop farmers registered digitally early this year, and the government is now seeking to enlist those who work with the producers.

The overall goal of the exercise is to have details of all players in the agriculture sector for better planning of government-backed interventions, including distribution of inputs, insurance, and marketing of produce.

Agriculture is the backbone of Kenya’s economy. However, the East African nation faces perennial food scarcity due to the ravaging effects of climate change, a situation the government is keen to change with the help of digital technology.