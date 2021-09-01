Kenya launches genetically modified cotton e-Learning platform

Kenya on Tuesday launched a genetically modified (GM) cotton electronic learning platform to enable farmers and other stakeholders to acquire information on the improved cotton variety.

Raphael Wanjiru, senior software engineer at Mobisky Innovations for developing the platform, said it is expected to be a credible source to verify information as it will contain information on the cotton variety and contacts of researchers and stakeholders in the sub-sector.

“Besides individual farmers, cotton buyers, input sellers, transporters, exporters and cooperative societies and individual farmers will access the platform with ease upon registering,” Wanjiru said at a briefing in Nairobi, capital of Kenya.

The platform will have a setup event calendar so that beneficiaries could prepare in advance and make informed decisions. And it will have a slot where farmers could take pictures of the pests and post them to enable extension officers to respond to their questions. And farmers will be informed of the markets to sell their products through a Short Message Service (SMS), according to Wanjiru.

While praising the development of the platform, Dorington Ogoyi, CEO of the National Biosafety Authority (NBA), called for the expansion of the platform to include biosafety issues to enhance farmers’ knowledge, hoping that the platform will help demystify complex biosafety terms that are often not well understood by farmers.

Kenya has partnered with the International Service for the Acquisition of Agri-biotech Applications (ISAAA) AfriCenter to develop the electronic learning platform for genetically modified cotton. Enditem