Kenya launches green electricity program to achieve carbon neutrality

Kenya’s Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, in partnership with the European Union (EU), on Tuesday launched the Green Resilient Electricity System Program, aiming to hasten the realization of 100 percent clean power generation by 2030.

The program was launched on the sidelines of the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) ninth global conference on energy efficiency underway in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi. The program is expected to boost Kenya’s green energy transition, and improve grid stability and efficiency.

“By making the Kenyan energy system more resilient, efficient and clean, the program definitely contributes to Kenya’s energy and climate goals, powering socio-economic transformation,” said Davis Chirchir, Kenya’s cabinet secretary for energy and petroleum.

Chirchir said the green electricity program will also support low-carbon manufacturing in the country, create new jobs, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and climate-proof key economic sectors.

He added that through the program, investments are expected to flow into capacity building and infrastructure upgrades aimed at expanding the production of green electricity.

Kenya is hosting the first-ever global energy efficiency conference in Africa, and delegates are expected to adopt a new roadmap for promoting sustainable energy use and achieving net-zero targets.