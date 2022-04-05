Kenya launches guidelines on electoral justice to ensure free polls

Kenya on Monday launched guidelines on electoral justice to ensure the country conducts free, fair and transparent elections during the forthcoming presidential polls in August.

Noordin Haji, director of public prosecutions, told journalists in Nairobi that the regulations were informed by an analysis of the cases, arising from the previous elections, which identified the urgent need for a paradigm shift in the prosecution of electoral offenses.

“The guidelines are intended to address the identified gaps and ensure consistency, accountability, transparency and integrity in the investigation and prosecution of electoral and related offenses,” Haji said.

He said the guidelines are expected to enhance integrity in the justice systems and further promote public confidence and trust in the electoral processes.

Haji noted that the need to embrace and inculcate strict observance of the principles of electoral democracy in order to ensure a just election process cannot be over-emphasized.

“Our goal is to ensure that the perpetrators of electoral offenses are effectively prosecuted and punished,” he said.

The East African nation will go to the polls on Aug. 9 to elect a new president and national lawmakers, as well as the governors and assemblies of its 47 counties.

The August election is set to be contested between major coalition agreements, Kenya Kwanza headed by Deputy President William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja which is led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga with backing from President Kenyatta. Enditem