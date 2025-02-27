Kenya Launches Major Overhaul of Critical Trade Route Under EU-Backed Global Gateway Initiative

Kenya has broken ground on a transformative infrastructure project to upgrade East Africa’s busiest trade corridor, the Kwa Jomvu to Mariakani highway, in a bid to bolster regional connectivity, curb emissions, and accelerate economic growth.

Funded through a €140 million (Ksh 19 billion) partnership between Kenya, the European Union, and German development agencies, the overhaul will expand the congested two-lane road into a four to six-lane dual carriageway, easing traffic bottlenecks that have long hampered freight movement from Mombasa’s port to landlocked neighbors.

The project, a cornerstone of the EU’s Global Gateway strategy to strengthen Africa-Europe ties, received financial backing from a coalition of European institutions. The European Investment Bank (EIB Global) and Germany’s KfW each provided €50 million loans, while the EU contributed a €20 million grant. Kenya’s government added another €20 million, signaling its commitment to modernizing the Northern Corridor—a vital artery linking Mombasa to Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

President William Ruto, speaking at the launch in Mariakani, emphasized the road’s strategic role in streamlining regional trade. “This upgrade will unlock efficiency for goods moving to and from the port, directly benefiting our economy and our partners inland,” he said, thanking European partners for their collaboration.

The overhaul aims to address chronic challenges along the 23-kilometer stretch, where aging infrastructure has led to frequent accidents, severe congestion, and rising carbon emissions from idling trucks. Once completed, the expanded highway is expected to accommodate 20,000 vehicles daily, slashing travel times and vehicle operating costs by up to 30%. EU Commissioner Jozef Sikela framed the project as a model of “quality infrastructure” that marries economic progress with sustainability, noting its alignment with Kenya’s Vision 2030 development blueprint.

Beyond immediate logistics gains, the project carries broader socioeconomic promises. Kristina Laarmann of KfW highlighted its potential to generate jobs during construction and stimulate local businesses post-completion, particularly in agriculture and manufacturing sectors reliant on smoother transport. EIB Vice President Thomas Östros added that the upgrade would enhance “resilience and accessibility,” critical for Kenya’s ambition to become a middle-income economy.

The Kwa Jomvu-Mariakani initiative is part of a wider push to modernize Kenya’s transport network under the Global Gateway banner. Parallel projects include upgrades to the Mombasa-Kilifi and Kitale-Morpus highways, as well as the recently completed Isebania-Kisii-Ahero corridor. Collectively, these efforts feed into the EU’s €150 billion Africa investment package, which seeks to develop twelve transcontinental trade corridors to boost intra-African commerce and global competitiveness.

Analysts caution, however, that the road’s success hinges on sustained maintenance and complementary investments in rail and port infrastructure to prevent future congestion. Still, the project marks a significant step toward decongesting Mombasa’s port—a gateway handling over 90% of East Africa’s maritime trade—and solidifying Kenya’s position as the region’s logistical hub. As construction begins, all eyes will be on whether this ambitious upgrade can deliver the seamless trade flow it promises, bridging not just cities but economies across the continent.