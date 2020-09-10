Kenya has launched a mobile phone application to help boost the country’s tax collections, the revenue agency said on Thursday.

Elizabeth Meyo, commissioner for domestic taxes, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) said that the app will make tax transactions and compliance easier for taxpayers through simplification of complex processes.

“The system will widen taxpayer reach, increase revenue collection and enhance tax compliance by making the tax payment process more convenient. It will also reduce the cost of compliance by removing intermediaries,” Meyo said in a statement issued in Nairobi.

She noted that the app will also expand the tax base by onboarding the informal sector players who cannot use computers.

Meyo observed that the introduction of the mobile application will also enhance remote operations while addressing the informal and micro-enterprise sector through e-commerce and m-commerce transactions.

According to the revenue agency, approximately 37,000 taxpayers have so far downloaded the app for use in accessing various tax services.