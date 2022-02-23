Kenya launches payments strategy to boost financial inclusion

Kenya’s apex bank on Wednesday launched the national payments strategy 2022-2025 to boost financial inclusion.

Patrick Njoroge, the governor of the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), said the policy is designed to integrate digital technologies in the economy and boost attainment of long-term development aspirations, stressing the strategy will ensure resilient and robust payments infrastructure designed to facilitate economic activities and support livelihoods.

He also emphasized that the policy initiatives will be the foundation for the development of Kenya’s payments ecosystem and industry.

“The strategy is motivated by a desire to meet the diverse needs of the Kenyan people and its economy, and support our nation’s ambition for a digital, inclusive and 24/7 economy,” he said.

The CBK governor observed that the strategy will also be the basis for consolidating and extending Kenya’s global leadership in digital payments and innovation. Enditem