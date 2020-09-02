Kenya on Wednesday launched the first Agribusiness Partnership Platform Framework (CAP-F) to streamline engagement with the private sector.

Peter Munya, cabinet secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives said the framework will facilitate private sector investments in the agricultural value chains.

“We want to ensure that all relevant stakeholders ranging from national and county governments, large and small scale private sector players, development partners and civil society are involved in the framework,” Munya said during a virtual forum in Nairobi.

He said that CAP-F is being integrated within the country’s Agricultural Transformation and Growth Strategy (ASTGS) plan.

Munya said that agricultural investments in Kenya are driven by commercial outcomes and social good, hence the need to engage the private sector to develop commercially viable and sustainable food systems in the country.

He said the government recognizes the need for collaborative partnerships in the CAP-F and has identified the Agriculture Transformation Office (ATO) as the coordinating mechanism for the initiative.

“ATO will coordinate these partnerships and see the process through to actualization of investments in the agricultural sector,” said Munya.

He hailed the Comprehensive African Agriculture Development Program (CAADP) for emphasizing agricultural transformation and increased productivity to achieve food security and prosperity in the continent.

Munya said that Kenya has developed ASTGS, a ten-year plan to guide the agricultural sector towards achieving its objectives for the CAADP-Malabo Commitments, Sustainable Development Goals, Vision 2030 and the Big Four Agenda.

“All these align with the National Agriculture Investment Plan and clearly underline the critical importance of private sector interventions in agricultural value chains in order to achieve the mission and vision of the government,” said Munya.