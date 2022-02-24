Kenya launches probe into stalled aircraft amid flight disruptions

Kenya’s civil aviation regulator on Thursday launched investigations into an incident that disrupted flights after an aircraft developed mechanical malfunction at Nairobi’s main airport Wednesday evening.

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) director-general Gilbert Kibe said the flight disruptions were caused by a Fly540 Dash 8-300 aircraft which developed a nose wheel steering jam upon landing on one of the busy taxiways at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

“Several attempts by a number of engineering teams from different airlines faced challenges to remove the aircraft taking into account the need to avoid a breakage of the nose wheel,” Kibe said in a statement issued in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.

Kibe said the incident caused 15 flight diversions to several airports, including nine to Mombasa, three to Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, two to Entebbe, Uganda and one to Tanzania’s Dar es Salaam.

“It took 4 hours 30 minutes to remove the aircraft and resume normal operations. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the problem,” Kibe said and apologized for the disruption in air services at JKIA. Enditem