Kenya launches sanitation protocol to boost rural public health

Kenya’s health authorities on Thursday launched the national rural sanitation and hygiene protocol that provides guidelines on boosting the country’s public health.

Maureen Kamene Kimenye, the acting head of the directorate of public health in the Ministry of Health, told journalists in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, that the protocol was developed with the financial and technical support of the UN Children’s Fund and aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals sanitation targets.

“The protocol presents a phased approach for the construction and proper use of clean latrines, and safe treatment and disposal of waste so that rural communities can achieve universal access to improved sanitation,” Kimenye said.

Kimenye added that the protocol also calls for public investments in sanitation and hand hygiene solutions in schools, houses, and healthcare facilities in all rural areas.