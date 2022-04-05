Kenya Lottery & Betting Market & Industry Report 2022: Regulation has Come of Age with Clear Guidelines Erasing Grey Areas Which Previously Threatened the Industry – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “The Kenya Lottery & Betting Market & Industry Report 2022” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
This report is ideal for investors seeking a piece of the Kenya betting industry. It is also relevant to betting technology providers, policy makers and researchers seeking to understand the industry.
This report digs deep into the sports betting and lottery industry in Kenya. As of 2021 the industry was valued at $40 million and predicted to grow year on year. There are now numerous betting and lottery companies in the country.
Regulation has come of age, with clear guidelines erasing grey areas which previously threatened the industry.
A mobile phone penetration rate of over 100%, wide use of mobile money, affordable internet data packages, a youthful population, and rapid rise in the number of media outlets have contributed to growth of the industry so that opportunities abound for innovative players.
Data Coverage
- Regulation
- Betting consumer demographics
- Consumer profiles
- Spend per consumer
- Consumer habits
- Betting companies profiles
- Business models in use
- Product categories
- Awareness
- Lotteries
- Wager sizes
- Winning sizes
- Consumer preferences
- Lotteries – TV & Radio stations
- Distribution channels
- Trends
- Competitive landscape
- Consumer profiles
- Taxation
- Policy and Impact
- Process
- Risks
Key questions answered:
- What does the betting and lottery industries in Kenya look like?
- What is the size of the market?
- How will the market expected grow?
- How is the industry structured?
- Who are the key players?
- Which are their products?
- What are their business models?
- Which are the main customer segments?
- What are the needs of different segments?
- What are the growth drivers
- What are the key trends, and how do they impact on new entrants?
- What are the product categories in the market?
- Which product categories are growing fastest?
- One product models
- Multi products models
- Which products have the highest demand?
- Which products are growing fastest?
- What are the opportunities and gaps in the market?
- What are the existing distribution models?
- What are the customer acquisition costs?
- What are possible operational costs?
- Revenue and operational scenarios?
- What are the trends in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
- The Betting and Lottery Industry in Kenya – Past, Present and Future
- Policy and Regulation – Regulation & Impact
- Market Size – Present & Future
- Industry Structure
- Market Segments – Characteristics & Numbers
- Average spend per Customer
- Spending by Demographics
- Spending per Customer
- Spending & Demographics
- Demand Triggers – Triggers & Numbers
- Demand Facilitators – Triggers & Numbers
- Growth Triggers – Triggers & Numbers
- Consumer Segmentation
- Consumer Profiles
- Product Segmentation
- Product Profiles
- Product Numbers
- Product & Wager Sizes
- Consumption Patterns
- Growth Products
- Declining Products
- Competitor Profiles
- Market Entry – Process & Key Considerations
- Advertising – Methods, Impact & Cost
- Distribution Platforms
- Platform by Numbers
- Taxation
- Gaps and Opportunities
- Risks
- Case Study
- Capital Expenditure
- Operational Costs
- Revenue Scenarios
Companies Mentioned
- 1Xbet
- 22bet
- Betking
- Betlion
- Betpawa
- Kenya Charity Sweepstakes
- Kwikbet, Dafabet
- Lotto
- Mozzart bet
- Odibets
- Shabiki
- Sportspesa
- Sportybet
