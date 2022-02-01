Kenya Mattress Market & Distribution Report 2022: Market, Models, Opportunities, Process, Margins & Data – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “The Kenya Mattress Market & Distribution Report 2022 – Market, Models, Opportunities, Process, Margins & Data” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report looks at the Mattress Industry in Kenya with a focus on distribution and untapped opportunities. On average a person in Kenya uses 9 mattresses in their lifetime. At a standard mattress price of $88.8 lifespan spend on mattresses per person amounts to $799.2.

The mattress industry in Kenya is presently valued at $549,737,500 and is predicted to continue on an upward trend.

This report is suitable for manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, investment advisors, other investors and anyone seeking to get a foothold in the Kenya mattress market.

Demand for mattresses has been increasing year on year triggered by rising population (2009; 38.6m, 2019; 47.6m), urbanization and subsequent economic migration, higher literacy levels, lifestyle changes, improving household income among other factors.

Individual spending on mattresses will rise as consumers appreciate higher quality mattresses and consumption increases in the pre-teen and post 40 years consumer segments. Whereas significant investments have been made in mattress manufacturing, less has been done in distribution. This is in spite of changing consumer purchase habits, retailer needs and opportunities brought up by technological, infrastructural and logistical developments.

Hence, this report provides soft and hard decision making data for investors interested in either mattress manufacturing or distribution.

It paints a vivid picture of the mattress industry in Kenya, both on the demand and supply sides, detailing manufacturers, products, distributors, retailers and consumers by using market and financial facts and figures. In addition, it highlights existing distribution models and opportunities for profitable innovation.

Data Coverage

Consumption by age

Spending of mattresses by age

Type of mattress by age

Market size & Volume

Demand signals & triggers

Manufacturer profiles

Consumer segments and profiles

Consumer buying process

Product segmentation

Product demand

Distribution channels

Formal retail

Informal retail

Direct to consumers

E-commerce

Distribution & Wholesale models

Distribution Pricing and Margins

Retailer profiles

Retailer anxieties

Retailer purchase models

Opportunities in distribution

Key questions answered

What is the mattress industry landscape in Kenya like?

Who are the key players?

What is the market share of different manufacturers?

What are the key trends and how do they impact existing and new players?

What is likely to happen in the future?

What are the untapped opportunities?

Which products are available in the market ?

Which are the most in-demand mattresses by type?

Which are the most in-demand mattresses by size?

Which product category is growing fastest?

What is driving demand?

What are the existing distribution channels?

What are the existing mattress distribution models?

What are the margins across the chain?

How do you get a mattress product on retailer shelves and consumers pick it?

How do you win informal retailers?

How do you win formal retailers?

How do you overcome key retailer anxieties?

How to get into mattress distribution in Kenya?

What resources are required?

Reasons to buy this report

Uncover critical success factors in the Kenya mattress market

Identify gaps and opportunities in the mattress industry in Kenya

Understand the Kenya market industry

Understand the concerns and habits of retailers; the key distribution channel.

Get street smart insights into the Kenya mattress industry

Companies Mentioned

Bobmil Industries Limited

Copia Limited

Foam Mattresses Limited

Jumbo Mattresses Limited

Prime Foam Mattresses Limited

Simba Mattresses

Superfoam Limited

Turea Limited

Vitafoam Products Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/98j5fx

