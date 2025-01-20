Kenya Mourns the Loss of Football Administrator Bob Munro

Kenya has lost a revered football administrator, Bob Munro, whose passing has shocked the nation. Munro, who had been battling respiratory problems for the past six months, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2025, at his residence in Westlands, Nairobi.

His death marks a significant loss for Kenyan football, where he was a beloved figure known for his dedication to the sport.

In a statement confirming his passing, Munro’s wife, Ingrid Munro, expressed deep sorrow: “The family of Robert Donald Munro would like to announce his death. My darling husband Bob, as he is affectionately referred to in Kenyan football circles, has been in and out of hospital for the last six months due to respiratory problems.”

Bob Munro’s contributions to football in Kenya are immense. Most recently, he was awarded the prestigious Elder of the Order of the Burning Spear (EBS) during Kenya’s 60th Jamhuri Day celebrations. He played a pivotal role in both professionalizing the Kenyan Premier League and supporting grassroots football initiatives. His efforts helped shape the sport in Kenya and inspired many within the football community.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Hussein Mohammed paid tribute to Munro, calling him a “true hero of Kenyan football” and a “selfless leader.” He further noted, “Bob Munro’s legacy will continue to inspire us for generations. May he rest in peace.”

Munro’s work was also internationally recognized, with awards such as the Help for Self-Help Prize (Oslo, 1999) and the Play the Game Award for Strengthening the Ethical Values of Sport (Aarhus, 2015). His legacy will remain influential, particularly through his work with Mathare United, MYSA (Mathare Youth Sports Association), and his contributions to Kenya’s football development.

Kenya’s President also shared his condolences, remembering Munro as a “pillar of our sports” and a strong advocate for youth development. “His drive to make football thrive in Kenya was extraordinary; Bob expertly spotted and nurtured talents, and brought sanity to the game.”

As the Kenyan football community mourns, the late Bob Munro’s passion and vision will undoubtedly live on, continuing to inspire future generations of players, coaches, and football administrators across the country.