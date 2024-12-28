Kenya Mourns the Loss of Volleyball Legend Janet Wanja

The 40-year-old succumbed to a rare form of gallbladder cancer at her home in Nairobi, according to her family. Wanja’s brother, Kevin Kimani, a local Premier League footballer, announced the devastating news of the retired setter.

President William Ruto led the tributes to the volleyball icon in Kenya. “She was focused, hardworking and a team player. May it be comfort to her family, friends and the wider sports fraternity that we are praying for them at this tough and difficult time,” Ruto said in a statement.

Olympic Kenya chief Paul Tergat also mourned the fallen women’s volleyball star. “Quite some very devastating news to wake up to that decorated volleyballer and Olympian, Janet Wanja has left us. Her demise after a bravely fought battle for life is a huge blow to us, the Olympic Family and the entire nation. My condolences to the family,” the 1996 Atlanta and 2000 Sydney 10,000m silver medalist wrote.

Wanja was still active in the game earlier this year and worked as assistant coach to the Kenyan women’s team at the Paris Olympics. Wanja began her international career at the 2004 Athens Olympics, winning gold at five African Volleyball Championships and three African Games.