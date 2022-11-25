Kenya moves to join global vaccine institute

Kenya has made the first step in becoming a member of the International Vaccine Institute (IVI), a global body founded by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to enhance access to drugs in developing countries.

The presidency said in a statement issued in the capital, Nairobi, on Thursday that Kenya had handed a letter to IVI director-general Jerome Kim during a meeting in Seoul, South Korea with President William Ruto, requesting to join the institute.

“Kenya will follow the membership process because there is a lot to gain for the country and the region. We want to develop vaccines in Kenya that is why we started the Kenya Biovax Institute as a vehicle for working with other stakeholders and institutions,” Ruto said.

The Kenya Biovax Institute, established in 2021, is a State Corporation tasked with manufacturing, packaging, and commercialization of various health products and technologies, including vaccines.

Through the institute, Kenya is expected to start full COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing by 2024.

According to the presidency, Kenya will work with IVI and other institutions in the production of pharmaceuticals and the development of vaccines.

The IVI consists of 39 member states and the World Health Organization. Enditem