Kenya mulls aviation incentive strategy to boost foreign tourists

Kenya is planning to develop an aviation incentive strategy in order to boost the number of foreign tourists visiting the country, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

Najib Balala, cabinet secretary of Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife said that the overall objective of the strategy is to increase the number of scheduled, chartered and low-cost airlines that bring passengers into the country.

“Without an airline strategy you cannot promote a destination because it is the airlines that bring tourists into Kenya,” Balala said during a virtual media briefing on tourism promotional activities.

Balala observed that the airline strategy proposes a number of fiscal incentives that ensure that the cost of travel into Kenya remain competitive.

He added that tourism within African countries is a challenge due to the high cost of air travel within the continent.

He also urged African countries to adopt the open sky policy in order to liberalize the aviation industry with the aim to reduce the cost of travel within the continent.

Once vibrant and a top foreign exchange earner generating 163.5 billion shillings (about 1.47 billion U.S. dollars) in 2019 from approximately two million tourists, Kenya’s tourism industry has taken a major beating in the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Enditem