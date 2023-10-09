Kenya needs US$470 million to bridge digital divide

Kenya requires 70 billion shillings (about 470 million U.S. dollars) to finance infrastructure and communication services required to bridge the country’s digital divide, the industry regulator said Monday.

Christopher Wambua, the acting director-general of the Communications Authority of Kenya, told a forum in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, that approximately 97 percent of the population have access to 2G and 3G coverage.

“Most remote rural areas are underserved by telecommunications services because they are perceived as commercially unviable by the licensed operators,” Wambua said during celebrations to mark World Post Day, which falls on Oct. 9 to commemorate the establishment of the Universal Postal Union, a specialized agency of the United Nations.

Wambua observed that about 168 sub-locations across the country are unserved or underserved by mobile networks.

He said that Kenya currently collects about 20.1 million dollars annually from licensed telecom operators for the universal service fund that was established to set up telecom services in areas with no access to information and communications services.