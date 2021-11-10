Kenya offers cash reward for arrest of 5 terror suspects

Kenyan police on Tuesday offered a total of 50 million shillings (about 447,605 U.S. dollars) bounty for any information that will lead to the arrest of five terror suspects.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations of Police (DCI) said they have established that suspects Salim Rashid Mohammed (Chotara), Elgiva Bwire (Oliacha), Barigi Abdikadir Haila, Muhammad Abubkar (Minshawary) and Trevor Ndwiga whose photos were also circulated are armed and dangerous.

Each of the terror suspects has a 89,500 dollar bounty on their heads.

“A reward of 10 million shillings will be offered to anyone who volunteers information leading to the arrest of any of the terror suspects,” DCI said in its alert.

It said Bwire has vowed to carry out retaliatory attacks in the country against civilians and security personnel.

The police have called on members of the public to help them in identifying and informing them about the whereabouts of the five suspects.

Security forces say there are rising attempts by Somalia’s al-Shabab terror group to infiltrate the country to stage attacks.

The authorities have also stepped up security in all key installations around the country particularly along the border with neighboring Somalia where al-Qaida-linked fighters are waging an insurgency to avert reprisals. Enditem