Kenya opens talks with AfDB for budget support

Kenya opened talks with the African Development Bank (AfDB) for budget support, a government official said on Friday.

Njuguna Ndung’u, the cabinet secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning, said the additional financing from the bank would enable Kenya to expand irrigation projects in the Bura Irrigation Scheme in the Kenyan coastal region and three other key climate-sensitive development projects to support ecosystem development.

“We are constantly in talks with the AfDB to finance water and sanitation projects as well as our development programs on agriculture and climate change,” Ndung’u told reporters in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, after signing an agreement with the bank to host its 2024 annual meetings in Nairobi.

In 2022, the AfDB approved 93.5 million U.S. dollars to support Kenya’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “Our social and economic development is diverse. We have several pockets of funding from the AfDB and the main ones are in the area of trade finance support which is risk-free,” Ndung’u said.