Kenya’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Authority and China’s tech company Huawei have completed training public servants in order to enhance their technology knowledge, officials said on Thursday.

Fiona Pan, deputy CEO for Public Affairs of Huawei Kenya said that the online training for civil servants was designed to provide the personnel with the latest knowledge on (ICT) trends, e-government, smart city, Internet of Things and cyber security.

“The training builds on the tremendous growth of ICT use during COVID-19 and will help fast-track digitization of government nationwide. Participants are joining from all over the country and include county governments as well as parastatals,” Pan said in a statement issued in Nairobi.

More than 400 government employees registered for the first phase of the training over five days. Pan added that the second and third phases of the training are already being planned to reach more civil servants nationwide.

She revealed that the content for the training has been specifically chosen to address the current needs for civil servants, many of whom have been working virtually since the COVID-19 pandemic struck the country and who will learn about effective and efficient online communication.

“As Kenya implements the digital economy blueprint and the ICT Authority’s strategic plan, it is critical to upskill the organization’s workforce; this will enable the country to take advantage of ICT to power economic growth and deliver public services efficiently and effectively across the country,” she added.

Katherine Getao, CEO of ICT Authority said that the capacity building is in line with the ICT Authority’s mission to champion and harness ICT for efficient and effective public service delivery, wealth creation and well-being of Kenyans.

“ICT Authority appreciates our partners who support our ICT capacity building mandate by offering appropriate and cost-effective training programs to our stakeholders. A successful digital economy is founded on a culture of continuous learning,” Getao added.