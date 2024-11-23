Kenya Partners with Jospong Group to Tackle Sanitation Crisis and Create Jobs

In a groundbreaking move to address Kenya’s persistent sanitation challenges, Uasin Gishu County has entered into a strategic partnership with Ghana’s Jospong Group of Companies (JGC).

This collaboration, formalised with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 22 November 2024, aims to revolutionise waste management practices in Kenya, fostering a cleaner, healthier environment and creating employment opportunities for thousands.

The MoU was signed in Accra, Ghana, and paves the way for Jospong Group to share its extensive expertise in waste management with Uasin Gishu County. Dr. Jonathan Bii Chelilim, Governor of Uasin Gishu County, expressed confidence that the partnership would not only address the county’s sanitation crisis but also generate significant job opportunities for local communities.

“This agreement marks a new chapter for Uasin Gishu as we aim to transform waste management in our region,” said Governor Chelilim. “We are committed to improving sanitation and providing jobs for the people of our county.”

The partnership’s focus will include the implementation of sustainable waste management solutions, leveraging Jospong Group’s innovative methods. Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Executive Chairman of Jospong Group, led the negotiations and highlighted the importance of sustainable waste management for public health and the environment.

A key element of the partnership involves knowledge sharing and capacity building. A delegation from Uasin Gishu County visited Jospong Group’s facilities in Ghana, including the Universal Plastic Products and Recycling Limited (UPPR)/Zoomlion Workshop and Accra Compost and Recycling Plant (ACRP), to explore best practices in waste management.

The delegation’s visit, which took place from 21 to 23 November 2024, showcased Jospong Group’s advanced waste treatment systems and underscored the potential for similar solutions to be adopted in Kenya.

This partnership is expected to significantly impact Kenya’s sanitation sector by providing practical, sustainable solutions and creating employment opportunities. The collaboration builds on earlier visits by Kenyan officials, who have expressed interest in adopting Jospong Group’s innovative approaches to waste management.

As the two countries work together to create cleaner and more sustainable environments, this partnership marks a major milestone in tackling Africa’s sanitation challenges and fostering regional collaboration.