Kenya’s Ministry of Agriculture on Thursday kicked off a process of enacting a new law aimed at reducing threats posed by pests and diseases in the agricultural sector.

Peter Munya, cabinet secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Co-operatives said that the existing law on plant health and phytosanitary issues was enacted in 1937, hence the need to rework the plant protection bill and regulations to protect the country from invasion by external pests and diseases.

“We identified the Plant Protection Act for review in order to strengthen the law to effectively deal with current and emerging plant health challenges in the country,” Munya said in Nairobi during the launch.

He said that the new law will not only protect Kenya’s resources but will also create an effective framework to facilitate fair and safe competitive international trade.

Munya observed that once the law is enacted by parliament, it will also enable Kenya to meet international plant protection convention obligations.

He said that the new law will improve measures to limit the international spread of pests through trade and travel by reducing the introduction of noxious, invasive weeds and plants.

Kenya has over the years experienced the Maize Lethal Necrosis Disease, Fall Armyworm, desert locust and Tuta absoluta pest threats incursions occasioned by the increased movement of plants that have been a threat to food security as well as horticultural exports.