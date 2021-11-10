Kenya plans to increase digital jobs to reduce youth unemployment

Kenya is keen to increase the number of youths performing digital and digitally-enabled jobs for companies across the world in order to reduce unemployment level, a government official said on Tuesday.

Joe Mucheru, cabinet secretary of the Ministry of Information Communication and Technology (ICT) told journalists in Nairobi that skilled and trained personnel are key to marketing Kenya as the choice labor destination for global firms seeking workers to undertake digital work.

“My ministry seeks to raise the online work profile in Kenya,” Mucheru said in a speech read on his behalf by Lucy Mulili secretary of administration at the ministry.

Mucheru said that the east African nation has set a target to enable one million youth to earn a decent wage from digital and digitally-enabled jobs annually.

He said that the government is promoting the uptake of digital jobs available online through supporting the upscaling of networks to 4G frequency so that Kenya ranks among the countries with Internet connection that is affordable.

The official observed that the country is investing in youth empowerment centers, which will form a network of digital villages that are anchored on government infrastructure.

“This will be a game-changer for citizens to access digital opportunities and training even from remote parts of the country,” he added.

The ministry is also increasing the coverage of the national optic fiber backbone infrastructure so as to boost the realization of the knowledge economy. Enditem