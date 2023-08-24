Kenya plans to leverage Bt cotton to revitalize textile sector

Kenya said it will leverage the adoption of Bt cotton, a genetically modified pest-resistant plant cotton variety that produces an insecticide to combat bollworm, to revitalize the textile and apparel industry and thus spur the manufacturing sector.

Mithika Linturi, cabinet secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, said that the East African nation is empowering cotton farmers by improving access to Bt cotton seeds.

“This improved cotton is more productive than conventional cotton, thus translating to more income and better livelihood for our farmers,” Linturi said while opening a four-day Africa Biennial Biosciences Communication symposium in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, Tuesday evening.

He noted that Kenya recognizes the potential of new breeding tools such as biotechnology in addressing the challenge of food insecurity and climate change and it is for this reason that Kenya lifted a 10-year ban on the importation and utilization of food derived from genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

It’s unfortunate that the adoption of agricultural biotechnology in Kenya still faces major hurdles since some quarters are still opposed to the introduction of GMOs in the country, Linturi said, blaming the lack of structured dialogues and engagements among all stakeholders in addressing anti-GMO activism as the reason for the opposing voices.

While challenging stakeholders in the agricultural sector to formulate inclusive engagement strategies and bring techno-opponents on board, the official said that even though modern biotechnology has options to help fix food insecurity, it is a victim of misinformation that has become a key impediment in realizing maximum gains through extension services in Africa.

Linturi said that the debate around the introduction of GMOs in Kenya has been polarized by massive misinformation about their health risks and environmental effects. He noted that it is incumbent upon agricultural experts to come out confidently and address misinformation about GMOs, adding that communication is the oil that fuels innovations and transformations.

Delegates at the symposium are discussing the unique role of communication in the advancement of new breeding tools, and how communication can be harnessed to ensure these tools effectively contribute to sustainable food systems and planetary health.