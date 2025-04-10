Kenya Receives 10,700 Mpox Vaccine Doses to Curb Outbreak

Kenya has acquired 10,700 doses of mpox vaccines through a partnership with international health organizations, bolstering efforts to contain the disease’s spread, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale announced Thursday.

The vaccines, secured with support from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, aim to interrupt transmission chains and limit new infections.

“The arrival of these vaccines marks a critical step in our national response,” Duale said in a statement, emphasizing that the doses will complement enhanced surveillance at 26 border points, contact tracing, and treatment programs. Since Kenya’s first mpox case in July 2024, the country has recorded 67 confirmed infections and one death.

Kenya is among nine African nations prioritized for vaccine allocation following a continental rise in mpox cases. Others include the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nigeria, Uganda, and South Africa. The initiative reflects a coordinated response to a disease that has historically strained healthcare systems in regions with limited resources.

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, causes flu-like symptoms and skin lesions and spreads through close contact. While most cases are mild, outbreaks can escalate in areas with inadequate healthcare infrastructure. Kenya’s strategy aligns with global health recommendations to combine vaccination with robust public health measures.

The government’s multipronged approach underscores the urgency of curbing transmission amid regional mobility and trade. Duale reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to leveraging international partnerships while expanding domestic health investments. As vaccines are administered, authorities aim to prevent further fatalities and stabilize outbreak hotspots, though challenges persist in reaching remote communities and ensuring equitable distribution.

The rollout arrives as African nations intensify collaboration to address infectious disease threats, with mpox joining a list of priorities that includes COVID-19, cholera, and malaria. Health experts caution that sustained funding and cross-border cooperation remain vital to mitigating future outbreaks.