Kenya receives 407,000 vaccines to boost fight against COVID-19

Kenya received 407,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses Tuesday evening to boost the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patrick Amoth, acting director-general in the Ministry of Health, said that the vaccines, donated by the government of the United Kingdom, are expected to boost the ongoing vaccination campaign. The Ministry of Health has now received a total of 817,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine as a contribution of the British government.

Kenya in July received 410,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses that were donated by Britain as part of bilateral cooperation between the two countries to boost the pandemic fight.

Other areas of health partnership between Kenya and Britain include COVID-19 vaccine research, genomic sequencing, prevention of tropical diseases, cancer research and treatment.

Amoth said the latest vaccine donation from Britain, transported by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), will supplement earlier ones procured from multilateral platforms to boost pandemic fight amid risk of variants.

UNICEF Kenya’s Chief of Health Yaron Wolman said that vaccine equity is paramount to ensure high-risk groups are protected from variants of concern that are behind surging infections in the country.

Kenya had administered 2.1 million COVID-19 vaccines as of Monday, including 1.34 million first dose and 754,542 second dose while the proportion of fully vaccinated adults stood at 2.8 percent. Enditem