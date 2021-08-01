Kenya receives 410,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses from UK

Kenya on Saturday received 410,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses donated by Britain as the country ramps up inoculation targeting high-risk groups including health workers, the elderly, and the terminally ill.

Senior health officials said the donation will boost the ongoing administering of the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine countrywide.

Mercy Mwangangi, chief administrative secretary in the Ministry of Health, said the latest vaccine donation will be earmarked for healthcare workers and teachers to ensure they are protected from the coronavirus and ensure they continue discharging their duty.

Kenya’s ministry of health has partnered with multilateral bodies to roll out inoculation against COVID-19 in efforts to reduce infections and fatalities while hastening a return to normalcy.

The country had administered 1.71 million vaccines as of Friday, including 1.06 million first doses and 654,270 second doses, while 2.4 percent of the adult population in the country have been fully immunized.

The government has also urged public transport operators to observe public health protocols aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus amid new surges driven by the Delta variant.