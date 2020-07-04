Kenya on Saturday recorded 389 positive COVID-19 cases, the highest daily number of infections ever recorded since the virus was reported in the country on March 13 this year.

Cyrus Oguna, the government spokesperson, said in a statement that the figure now brings the total number of positive cases in the country to 7,577 from cumulative tests of 185,035 samples.

The capital, Nairobi recorded 248 positive cases in the last 24 hours as other regions in the country also recorded higher numbers.

Oguna said that out of the 389 positive cases, 386 were Kenyan citizens and three foreigners.

He said the country recorded the highest daily number of deaths after losing five patients to the pandemic, bringing the total number of deaths to 159.

“From statistics, it is indicative that we have lost too many lives already. We cannot afford to lose anymore,” said Oguna.

He urged the public to adhere to containment measures amid the risk of overwhelming healthcare facilities.

So far, 2,236 patients have recovered from the disease after receiving treatment in various health facilities in the country. Enditem

Advertisements