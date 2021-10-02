Kenya renews pledge to fight antimicrobial resistance

Kenya will leverage data, public campaigns, research and partnerships to combat antimicrobial resistance that has emerged as a public health crisis of major concern, officials said on Friday.

Rashid Aman, chief administrative secretary in the Ministry of Health said that investments in robust surveillance systems and training of healthcare workers had been prioritized to help identify and tackle drug resistance to infections.

“We are committed to addressing antimicrobial resistance that has emerged as a public health threat affecting multiple sectors like agriculture, environment and trade,” said Aman.

He made the remarks during the launch of a report titled “Using Citizen-Generated Data to Address Drug Resistant Infections in Kenya” that was compiled by the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development Data and Africa’s Voices.

The report which covered three Kenyan counties generated data on citizens’ awareness about the risk of antibiotic misuse through interactive radio shows and text messages.

Aman said that data generated from the report will help inform roll-out of policy and regulatory interventions to boost response to the growing threat of antibiotics resistance to pathogens like bacteria, virus and fungi.

He said that Kenya has domesticated international protocols to boost action on antimicrobial resistance which is among top ten public health challenges that have undermined alleviation of diseases, poverty and hunger.

According to Aman, some of the measures the government had put in place include enhanced surveillance at health facilities and community based awareness campaigns. Enditem