Kenya rolls out cholera vaccination campaign to control outbreak

Kenya’s Health Ministry on Wednesday launched a 10-day cholera vaccination drive to combat cholera outbreak which has claimed 196 lives in the last 10 months.

Mary Muriuki, Principal Secretary of the State Department of Public Health and Professional Standards in the ministry, said in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya that the campaign targeting 1.7 million people will be conducted in 26 counties, including Dadaab refugee camps in northeast Kenya.

“We have lost 196 people out of the 11, 897 who were infected in the past ten months in various parts of the country,” Muriuki said, adding the case fatality rate has reached 1.7 percent, underscoring the severity of the situation.

She said that 1.53 million doses of oral cholera vaccine have been earmarked for the campaign that ends on Aug. 12.

In February, Kenya vaccinated 2.2 million people aged a year and above one year in four worst-affected counties, achieving 99.2 percent coverage. Enditem