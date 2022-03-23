Kenya ropes in financial institutions to boost reforestation, climate response

Kenya’s Ministry of Environment and Forestry on Tuesday announced a partnership with local financial institutions and international green charities to expand tree cover and boost the country’s action on climate change.

Keriako Tobiko, cabinet secretary in the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, said that by partnering with commercial banks, the government seeks to bridge funding shortfall that had derailed implementation of an ambitious reforestation program.

“It is through mobilizing funds from our banks the government will be able to expand national forest cover from the current 8.3 to 10 percent and enhance our response to climate change,” Tobiko remarked.

During an event to mark the International Day of Forests on Tuesday, Family Bank, a leading commercial bank in Kenya announced it would allocate 5 million shillings (43,649 U.S. dollars) to support restoration of Ngong forest located on the outskirts of the capital Nairobi.

According to Tobiko, the Green Blue Foundation Africa and the Ministry of Environment and Forestry will also be partners in restoration of degraded sections of Ngong forest, a strategic water tower in the country.\

He added that about one million trees are required to restore Ngong forest amid depletion linked to illegal settlement, charcoal burning and climate-related shocks.

Tobiko said that financial institutions have rallied behind Kenya’s quest to reclaim its forested landscapes that are crucial to water, food and energy security in the country besides strengthening climate resilience for rural communities.

Rebecca Mbithi, the CEO of Family Bank underscored the crucial role of public-private partnerships to increase forest cover and revitalize Kenya’s long-term green growth agenda.

She said that local commercial banks have backed local climate adaptation programs that include reforestation, provision of clean energy and increasing access to green farming technologies. Enditem