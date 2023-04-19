Kenya, Rwanda team up to boost use of digital technology

Kenya and Rwanda have agreed to collaborate on various information, communication and technology (ICT) projects to boost the use of digital technology in the region, a Kenyan government official said Monday.

Kenyan Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo said the cooperation will include data storage and privacy, training, e-government, and cybersecurity.

“We are keen on attaining strategic ICT-related goals outlined in an agreement signed between the two nations during President William Ruto’s state visit to Rwanda last month,” said Owalo in a statement issued by the ministry in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi after a virtual meeting.

Rwandan Minister of ICT and Innovation Paula Ingabire and Principal Secretary Yves Iradukunda were present at the meeting. Owalo said Kenya is dedicated to developing digital technology across all sectors and is keen on domiciling data storage and recovery systems locally.

Other areas of collaboration between the two countries are the development of ICT talent, innovation ecosystem, intelligent technologies, smart device manufacturing, cross-border trade leveraging on e-commerce, and digital payments. Enditem