Kenya’s health ministry confirmed on Wednesday that 24 million doses of COVID-19 will arrive in the country mid-February.

Mutahi Kagwe, Health Cabinet Mutahi Kagwe said the government has already procured the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine which has been approved by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Kagwe said there are three sources of the vaccine including the government order in which the ministry has already placed an order, Africa CDC which also has a purchasing platform organized by African countries and the private sector.

He said the first group to receive the vaccine will be frontline healthcare workers and the teachers who are in daily contact with patients and school children, respectively, noting that the government will not force anyone to take a jab.

“The vaccines will be given on a voluntary basis. We are not going to force anybody,” Kagwe told a televised news conference in Nyeri County.

The east African nation has so far confirmed 97,398 COVID-19 cases, 1,694 deaths and recoveries 79,966 as of Wednesday.

There are 588 patients admitted to various health facilities countrywide and 2,708 in home-based isolation and care.

According to the ministry, 27 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 16 of whom are on ventilatory support and nine on supplemental oxygen while two are on observation. Enditem