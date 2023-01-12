Kenya says backing political framework deal to stabilize Sudan

Kenyan President William Ruto said Tuesday his country fully supports a political framework deal that was inked in December last year to stabilize Sudan.

Ruto reaffirmed a strong commitment to the peaceful future of Sudan following the signing of the Political Framework Agreement on Dec. 5, 2022, between the Transitional Sovereignty Council and the civilian political actors in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan.

“Kenya welcomes such broad-based consultations between the signatories to the Framework Agreement, which are already ongoing in Khartoum, exploring solutions to outstanding issues such as security sector reforms and decisions on the future political system of the country,” he said in a statement issued in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.

The agreement sets out a foundation for broad-based consultations between the signatories on important actions that will ensure a successful transition and usher in stability for Sudan.

The Kenyan leader noted that a peaceful and secure Sudan is critical for the prosperity and stability of the Horn of Africa and the African continent at large.

“As a fellow IGAD (Inter-Governmental Authority on Development) Member State, Kenya will, as always, seize every opportunity available to support our brothers and sisters in Sudan,” he said. Enditem