Kenya has recorded a steady increase in COVID-19 recoveries in the recent past thanks to the rollout of a robust home-based care program combined with greater access to quality treatment in healthcare facilities, an official said on Saturday.

Mercy Mwangangi, chief administrative secretary in the Ministry of Health, said that the country’s total number of recoveries reached 15,970 after 672 patients were declared coronavirus free in the last 24 hours.

She attributed the rising number of recoveries to strict adherence to treatment protocols by patients alongside good nutrition.

Mwangangi said that 607 patients who had recovered from COVID-19 were under the home-based care program while 65 were admitted to health facilities across the country.

She said that 515 people, who included 496 Kenyans and 19 foreigners had tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours, raising the national tally to 29,849.

Mwangangi said that the positive cases were drawn from 6,353 samples that were tested in the last 24 hours, as cumulative tests reached 387,670.

She said that seven patients succumbed to COVID-19 related complications, bringing the total number of fatalities to 472. Enditem