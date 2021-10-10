Kenya says global court’s verdict on maritime row with Somalia flawed

Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Friday that the verdict on a maritime dispute case filed by Somalia at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) slated for delivery on October 12 will be flawed and an affront to the country’s sovereignty.

Macharia Kamau, principal secretary in the Foreign Affairs Ministry told journalists in Nairobi that Kenya had no faith in the judicial process at the global court and will not recognize outcomes of the maritime row case.

“The delivery of the judgment will be the culmination of a flawed judicial process that Kenya has had reservations with, and withdrawn from on account not just of its obvious and inherent bias but also of its suitability to resolve the dispute at hand,” said Kamau.

He said that Kenya is committed to an amicable solution to the maritime boundary dispute with neighboring Somalia in line with core tenets of its foreign policy.

Somalia in 2014 filed a case at the International Court of Justice seeking legal interpretation over the 160,000 square kilometer triangle in the Indian Ocean it alleged Kenya possessed illegally.

In 2019, Mogadishu floated bids for mineral exploration in the disputed Indian Ocean triangle adjacent to Kenya’s Lamu archipelago and UNESCO-listed World Heritage Site.

Regional blocs had earlier prevailed upon Kenya and Somalia to settle the maritime boundary dispute out of court in order to avert diplomatic fallout that would have an impact on peace and stability.

Kamau said both Kenya and Somalia had in 2009 entered into an agreement on how to resolve the maritime boundary row without involving the global court adding that it overstepped its mandate in the present case.

He regretted that the global court was using pseudo-judicial processes to undermine Kenya’s territorial integrity adding that in addition to withdrawing from the maritime boundary case, Nairobi will not be recognizing the court’s compulsory jurisdiction. Enditem