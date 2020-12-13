A safety culture takes precedence in Kenya’s Standard Gauge Railways (SGR) operations, an official said on Sunday.

Olivia Mengich, deputy manager for corporate culture of SGR operator Afristar said in a commentary published in the Standard newspaper that the role of safety in railway transport cannot be overstated.

“It is noteworthy that Afristar and Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) give prominence to safety,” Mengich said.

She said that notably Afristar has inculcated a railway safety culture among staff through evaluation of employee adherence to safety regulations and procedures, performance appraisals, bonuses and promotions based on performance and rewarding safety champions quarterly and annually.

Mengich said that because of the prominence the SGR operator gives to safety, it has so far sent more than 79 employees on training in leading rail-oriented institutions.

She said that all railway systems and equipment have a human component and are therefore susceptible to human error.

She said that to catalyze a safety culture among riders and other rail users, an animation demonstrating SGR safety tips is televised in all stations.

“The safety signs are also displayed throughout the station. Besides, passenger stewards and attendants are on hand to take passengers through safety guidelines,” said Mengich.

Afristar observed that its safety culture has also extended to the community along the SGR line and has conducted more than 150 training exercises in schools, shopping centers, and local government agencies between Mombasa and Suswa. Enditem