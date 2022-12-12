Kenya security forces nab 6 al-Shabab militants fleeing from Somalia

Kenyan security forces said they were questioning six al-Shabab operatives who had sneaked into the country following the ongoing intense offensives against the militant group in Somalia.

The police said the militants were recently arrested in Garissa and Wajir counties bordering Somalia.

The Somalia security agencies are currently fighting al-Shabab, which has witnessed cases of fighters associated with the group from Kenya, Tanzania, and Ethiopia fleeing.

Northeastern Regional Commissioner James Kianda confirmed the government is closely monitoring the ongoing situation in Somalia and more security personnel drawn from different formations have been deployed to police the border. Enditem