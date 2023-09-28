Kenya seeks to strengthen multi-sectoral response to disasters

Kenya’s Ministry of Health said on Wednesday that it is holding a strategic workshop to explore ways to strengthen structures for multi-sectoral response to disasters and public health threats.

The meeting, which is taking place in Nakuru, about 180 km northwest of the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, will finalize the National Multi-Hazard Preparedness and Response Plan.

“This comprehensive plan encompasses all stages of health-related hazards, including prevention, detection, preparedness, response, and recovery, with support from the World Health Organization (WHO),” Maureen Kamene, acting director of the Directorate of Public Health and Sanitation, said in a speech delivered by Peter Ongubo, emergency preparedness and response lead at the Ministry of Health, according to a statement from the ministry.

The ministry said these efforts are influenced by changes in government policy, legislation, and the valuable lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ongubo praised the WHO and all the contributors who played a key role in shaping the development of the plan. “The health sector looks forward to substantial progress in achieving an efficient multi-hazard response and bolstering disaster resilience nationwide,” he said.

Ongubo also reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to fostering collaborative efforts and promoting cooperation among national and county governments, health sector partners, and all stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of this crucial plan.