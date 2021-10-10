Kenya sees increased tourist arrivals as Britain eases COVID-19 rules

Kenya expects increased tourist arrivals after Britain announced that fully vaccinated Kenyans traveling to the United Kingdom will not be subjected to quarantine nor will they be subjected to COVID-19 testing before departure.

Kenya’s High Commissioner to Britain, Manoah Esipisu, said London’s latest move is expected to boost tourism and business travel between the two countries.

“From Monday people fully vaccinated in Kenya can travel to the UK without having to quarantine. Boost to tourism and business travel,” Esipisu said on social media on Thursday evening.

The latest move follows the removal of 47 countries including Kenya, from a red list by the British government from Oct. 11.

British High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott expressed confidence that the decision will bring a positive impact on trade and tourism.

“I’m delighted people vaccinated in Kenya will be able to travel to the UK without quarantine, or taking a COVID-19 test before departure. This is excellent news for our peoples, businesses and tourists after a tough 18 months,” Marriott said in a statement.

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Thursday that the move was triggered by increased vaccination efforts around the world.

As of Thursday, Kenya has administered 4.05 million doses of vaccines against COVID-19, 3.05 of them first doses and the remaining 0.99 million second doses, according to health ministry data, which said 3.6 percent of the country’s adults have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Enditem