Kenya starts plan to float sovereign bond in FY 2023/2024

The National Treasury of Kenya on Tuesday kicked off a plan to raise funds in the international market through a sovereign bond in the financial year 2023/2024.

The institution said in a public notice that it is seeking international lead managers that would guide the process from July 1, 2023, to June 31, 2024.

“The reputable financial institution should be duly licensed to operate in North America and or Europe, Middle East, Asia to provide lead manager services to successfully accompany Kenya’s return to the international capital markets,” said the Treasury.

Kenya, in the fiscal year 2022/2023, shelved a planned issuance of a sovereign bond due to unfavorable conditions in the international markets. Enditem