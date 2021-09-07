Kenya steps up COVID-19 vaccination drive as more doses arrive

Kenya’s Ministry of Health is ramping up COVID-19 vaccination campaign across the country with the arrival of 880,320 doses of Moderna vaccine on Monday.

Rashid Aman, Health chief administrative secretary who received the shipment on behalf of Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, said the donation from the United States government will go a long way in supporting the ongoing vaccination drive that targets to vaccinate at least ten million adults by the end of the year.

“The constraints we have been experiencing in the past few months arising from the global supply of the vaccines are slowly fading away with the arrival of such donations. I am glad to report that the Ministry of Health is now making steady progress in the COVID-19 vaccination campaign,” Aman told journalists in Nairobi.

Aman said the country will only manage to get back to normal if Kenyans respond positively to the ongoing vaccination campaign.

“The uptake of vaccines in the country is very encouraging as majority of Kenyans have responded well to our call to come out and get vaccinated,” he said.

The latest consignment came after 141,600 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which were procured directly by the Kenya government from South Africa under the Africa Union platform, arrived in the country on Friday evening. Enditem