Kenya talks with investors to lease idle land for agricultural production

Kenya on Tuesday kicked off talks with private investors to lease 500,000 acres (about 202,342 hectares) of idle land for agricultural production to help increase food security.

“By commercializing underutilized public land, we unlock new agricultural opportunities and tap into the potential for increased production,” Mithika Linturi, cabinet secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, said in a speech read on his behalf by Phillip Kello Harsama, principal secretary at the state department for crop development, during the investor conference on land commercialization initiative (LCI) in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.

The objective of this conference was to formally engage the private sector and investors in discussions about potential improvements to the LCI before its official launch.

Linturi said the move, aimed at meeting food demands in the eastern African country, will reduce reliance on food imports and bring down the cost of food which has been on the increase.

He noted that both local and international investors are free to send their request to be allocated land for farming.

Linturi further said Kenya is taking positive steps ahead of its regional peers by implementing this initiative to make land readily available for commercial agricultural production.

In May 2022, Kenya approved the policy on large-scale commercialization of public land held for agricultural production. The policy seeks to provide a framework for the utilization of idle land owned by public institutions for large-scale commercial agricultural production.

Linturi said the country is creating opportunities for economic growth and job creation by making this critical factor of production available to commercial growers. Enditem