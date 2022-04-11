Kenya Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Statistics and Analyses Report 2021: Kenya’s Universal Service Fund Extends Broadband to Underserved Areas – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Kenya – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Kenya’s universal service fund extends broadband to underserved areas

Kenya’s telecom regulator has been working to close the digital gap between urban and rural areas of the country, largely relying on the USF.

This supports the updated national broadband strategy, which is focused on providing a broadband services of at least 3Mb/s to 90% of the population by 2023. In addition, a 10Mb/s service should be available to all schools, healthcare centres, and government facilities by the end of 2022. Further goals for 2030 include providing a 10Mb/s service nationally and a 100Mb/s to 80% of the population.

The government commissioned a study (the ICT Access Gaps study) in 2016, which found that 166 of 7,149 locations in the country had no telecom coverage, while an additional 418 had less than 50% population coverage and 5,655 locations were fully covered. The 166 localities accounted for about 2.66 million people.

Phase 1 of the project (funded by the USF) was launched in late 2018, with Safaricom and Telkom Kenya contracted to carry out the work. This work was incomplete, and in February 2021 the regulator identified 101 localities to be covered with telecom services. It committed KES1.57 billion, which formed Phase 2 of the USF. Contracts were awarded to Safaricom, Airtel Kenya, and others, and the work by these companies must be completed within two years.

Key Topics Covered:

Key Statistics

Regional Africa Market Comparison

  • Market characteristics
  • Market Leaders
  • Market Challengers
  • Market Emergents
  • TMI vs GDP
  • Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
  • Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Country overview

Covid-19 and its impact on the telecom sector

  • Economic considerations and responses
  • Subscribers
  • Infrastructure

Telecommunications market

  • Market analysis

Regulatory environment

  • Regulatory authority
  • Fixed-line developments
  • Mobile network developments

Mobile market

  • Mobile statistics
  • Mobile infrastructure
  • Mobile data
  • Mobile broadband
  • Major mobile operators
  • Mobile content and applications

Fixed-line broadband market

  • Introduction and statistical overview
  • Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
  • Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
  • Other fixed broadband services

Digital economy

  • E-learning
  • E-commerce
  • E-government
  • E-agriculture

Fixed network operators

  • Telkom Kenya
  • Liquid Telecom Kenya (KDN)
  • Jamii Telecom
  • Access Kenya

Telecommunications infrastructure

  • Overview of the national telecom network
  • National Optic Fibre Backbone Infrastructure (NOFBI)
  • International infrastructure

Appendix Historic data

Companies Mentioned

  • Telkom Kenya
  • Jamii Telecom
  • Access Kenya (Dimension Data)
  • Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC)
  • Kenya Pipeline Corporation (KPC)
  • Wananchi
  • Safaricom
  • Bharti Airtel
  • MTN
  • Liquid Telecom
  • Essar Telkom Kenya
  • Mobile Pay (Tangaza Pesa)
  • Zioncell Kenya
  • Finserve Africa (Equitel)
  • Kenya Data Networks (KDN)
  • Jamii Telecom
  • SimbaNet
  • Africa Online
  • Access Kenya (Dimension Data)
  • Wananchi Online
  • Swift Global
  • Internet Solutions Kenya (InterConnect)
  • Gilat Satellite Networks
  • Afsat Communications
  • Inmarsat
  • Indigo Telecom (Thuraya)
  • Nation TV (NTV)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/af7xrh

