Annual maximum temperatures in many parts of Kenya are expected to average 32 degrees Celsius by 2050 as rains decrease in regions that currently receive more, a new report from the meteorological department released on Tuesday shows.

The report, dubbed the State of the Climate in Kenya 2019, notes that the Kenyan climate is changing rapidly in response to global warming as is the case in many other countries.

“In the recent past, mean air temperature for the country has been increasing steadily. The spatial extent of high temperatures is expected to increase up to the year 2050. Similarly, minimum temperatures are expected to increase over most parts of the country up to the year 2050,” says the report.

Similarly, the report shows rainfall is expected to change considerably by the year 2050 in comparison to the current climatological distribution.

“The spatial extent of regions that normally experience high rainfall is clearly reducing. The rainfall decrease is seen more during the March to May season,” says the report.

Stella Aura, the director of the Kenya Meteorological Department, notes that climate variability and climate change present many risks to people and communities the world over and more so in developing countries such as Kenya, because of limited adaptation capacity.

According to her, the Kenyan government is making concerted efforts to adapt to the changing conditions as well as to mitigate future climate change.